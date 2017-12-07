FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek president tells Turkey's Erdogan no treaty revision
December 7, 2017 / 10:46 AM / a day ago

Greek president tells Turkey's Erdogan no treaty revision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Thursday ruled out a revision of an international treaty defining the borders of Greece and Turkey.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos arrives at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

”The Treaty of Lausanne defines the territory and the sovereignty of Greece and of the European Union and this treaty is for us non-negotiable.

“It has no flaws, it does not need to be reviewed, or to be updated,” Pavlopoulos said during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, on a two day official visit to the neighbouring country.

Erdogan was quoted earlier in a Greek newspaper interview suggesting a revision to the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which established the borders of modern-day Turkey. In comments to Pavlopoulos, Erdogan said there were some details in the Lausanne Treaty which are not clear.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Karolina Tagaris

