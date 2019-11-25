Two people missing after thunderstorms sweep across western Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) - Two people were missing after their moored sailing boat sank in western Greece amid severe weather, coast guard officials said early on Monday.

Thunderstorms swept western Greece over the weekend causing flooding and disruption to sea transports.

“The boat of the two missing persons sank from the strong winds in the pier of Antirio town,” a coast guard official told Reuters.

The Greek civil protection service has urged municipal authorities to be on the alert as the adverse weather is expected to move eastward before waning by Monday night.