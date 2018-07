Greek PM says assumes political responsibility for wildfires

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday he took full political responsibility for a devastating wildfire which has killed at least 87 people and led to opposition accusations over the government’s failure to protect lives.

A burnt bench is seen in a camping following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

“I have called you here today first of all to take full political responsibility for this tragedy in front of my cabinet and the Greek people,” he told ministers.

The government will go ahead quickly with a national plan to tackle decades of building violations, he said, adding that there were indications that the cause of the fire was arson.