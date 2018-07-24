Several more victims found from Greek wildfire: Reuters witness

MATI (Reuters) - A Reuters witness saw casualties on Tuesday from a devastating fire which ripped through a tiny Greek resort on Monday afternoon, potentially raising the death toll substantially from an official figure of 24.

Smoke from a wildfire burning outside Athens is seen over the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

“I see two or three bodies lying on the floor outside a house,” a Reuters witness said, adding there was information from police of additional victims in the area.

Minutes earlier, Greece’s Skai TV reported information that at least 20 and up to 26 people had been found dead on Tuesday morning at an area of Mati, a resort where at least 24 people were killed from a forest fire which ripped through the retreat late on Monday.