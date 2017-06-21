FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Child, three adults feared dead in flooded Greenland village
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
MARKETS
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 21, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 2 months ago

Child, three adults feared dead in flooded Greenland village

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Three adults and a child are presumed dead after waves swamped a remote coastal village in northwestern Greenland over the weekend, police said.

A rockslide into the sea triggered the waves that hit the small island commutity of Nuugaatsiaq late on Saturday, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said.

Emergency crews were still searching, but the police said they now assumed "the four missing people from Nuugaatsiaq all died in connection with the flooding," the force said on Wednesday.

Flags would fly at half mast on ships and official buildings across the territory, the Danish justice ministry said. Greenland is part of Denmark with self-government over domestic affairs.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.