LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs said its like-for-like sales rose 5 percent in the 13 weeks to the end of September, keeping it on track to meet expectations for the year despite higher ingredient costs.

The company, which sells sandwiches, soup and sausage rolls from more than 1,800 shops, on Tuesday said total sales in its third quarter rose 8.6 percent, taking growth for the year-to-date to 7.8 percent.