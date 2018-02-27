FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 27, 2018 / 7:16 AM / a day ago

UK's Greggs profit rises on product range and store expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs on Tuesday met forecasts with a 2 percent rise in 2017 profit, helped by extensions to its product ranges and a net 90 new store openings.

The Newcastle, northern England, based firm, which is transforming itself from a traditional bakery business into a broader takeaway food retailer, said the UK consumer outlook remained challenging but it was encouraged by the start it had made to the new year.

Greggs said it made a pretax profit before one off items of 81.8 million pounds ($114.3 million) for the year to Dec. 30 2017 - in line with analysts’ expectations and compared to 80.3 million pounds in 2016.

It said like-for-like sales rose by 3.2 percent in the eight weeks to Feb. 24. ($1 = 0.7158 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.