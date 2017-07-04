FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2017 / 9:00 AM / a month ago

Grenke hikes Leasing growth forecast to up to 21 pct

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - German IT-leasing specialist Grenke raised its forecast for 2017 new business at its Leasing segment after newly purchased leased assets boosted growth in the first half of the year.

Grenke said on Tuesday it now saw new business at its Leasing segment rising by 16 to 21 percent this year, above its previous guidance for 11 to 16 percent. New business in the segment rose by 20.9 percent in the first half.

It stuck with its previous forecasts for its Factoring segment.

Overall for the group, growth in new business was 21.7 percent, reaching 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in the first half.

"All of our segments performed at least within our expectations, with some even exceeding our expectations," Chief Executive Wolfgang Grenke said.

$1 = 0.8803 euros Reporting by Niamh Melvin and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

