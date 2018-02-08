FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 8, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated a day ago

GrubHub quarterly profit jumps four-fold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Online food delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a four-fold rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by recent acquisitions and an increase in its restaurant base.

The company said it had 14.5 million active diners in the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of 11.5 million diners, according to research firm FactSet.

GrubHub’s net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $53.5 million, or 60 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $13.6 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.