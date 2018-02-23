FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 23, 2018 / 5:29 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Mexico's Bimbo sees cash boost from U.S. tax reform, pledges more investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Bimbo on Friday said it expects a positive impact on its cash flow due to a recently approved tax reform in the United States, one of its principal markets, and will invest $800 million this year.

The day after the company reported a fourth quarter net profit, Daniel Servitje, Bimbo’s chief executive, said in a call with analysts that the company would invest slightly more than the $750 million it had previously projected. The money would largely be spent on quickening the pace of integration for its recent acquisitions. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Sheky Espejo; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.