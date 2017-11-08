FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BTG Pactual net income, revenue rise in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 12:24 AM / a day ago

Brazil's BTG Pactual net income, revenue rise in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Grupo BTG Pactual SA on Tuesday reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly adjusted net income to 758 million reais ($232 million), as the country showed signs of recovering from the worst recession in a century.

Latin America’s largest independent bank almost doubled its revenue to $1.65 billion in the third quarter, mainly due to a sharp rise in sales and trading revenue, as Brazilian stocks and currency rose on expectations for progress in structural reforms and the first signs of a pickup in economic activity.

Return on equity jumped to to 16.5 percent from 13.3 percent in the second quarter. Assets rose 7 percent to 136.8 billion at the end of September.

For most of 2016, BTG Pactual reduced assets and dismantled profitable trading positions to cope with fund withdrawals stemming from a corruption probe ensnaring founder André Esteves. ($1 = 3.2713 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.