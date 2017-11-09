FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 3rd-quarter profit of $126 mln
November 9, 2017 / 2:33 PM / in 13 hours

Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 3rd-quarter profit of $126 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on Thursday posted a third-quarter net profit of 2.217 billion pesos ($126 million), up 45.6 percent from 1.523 billion pesos a year earlier.

The results compare with analysts’ expectations of 2.170 billion pesos in a Reuters survey. For the first nine months of the year, profit was 5.653 billion pesos. Grupo Financiero Galicia controls Banco Galicia, Argentina’s largest domestic bank by loans and deposits.

$1 = 17.53 pesos Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

