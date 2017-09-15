FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK's three-in-one inhaler gets positive opinion from EU agency
September 15, 2017 / 6:47 AM / a month ago

GSK's three-in-one inhaler gets positive opinion from EU agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday that a European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel has recommended the company’s three-in-one inhaled lung drug.

GSK’s once-daily triple inhaler combines the drugs fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium and vilanterol. The idea is to use three different mechanisms to help open airways of patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

GSK and U.S.-listed Innoviva received a positive opinion for the treatment from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), GSK said in a statement.

A CHMP positive opinion is one of the final steps before marketing authorisation from the European Commission. A final decision is expected around the end of 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke)

