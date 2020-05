General view outside GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) headquarters in Brentford, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) said on Monday an injection every other month of its antiviral drug cabotegravir was shown to be more effective at preventing an HIV infection than taking Gilead’s (GILD.O) Truvada pill every day.

The British drugmaker said the drug trial involving men who have sex with men was stopped early after cabotegravir was found to be 69% more effective than the current standard of care, Truvada.