FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Ex-Guatemalan vice president says she will accept extradition to U.S.
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 2 months ago

Ex-Guatemalan vice president says she will accept extradition to U.S.

Guatemala's former vice president Roxana Baldetti arrives for a court hearing to face charges of conspiracy, customs fraud and bribery, at the Supreme Court building in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 20, 2016.Saul Martinez

2 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Former Guatemalan Vice President Roxana Baldetti said on Thursday she is willing to face down criminal charges in the United States, a week after U.S. prosecutors sought her extradition for alleged drug trafficking and other offences.

"I'm going to show my face in the United States, and am prepared to present myself to resolve my situation," Baldetti told a hearing addressing the U.S. extradition request via video link.

At the hearing, Baldetti, who is already in prison in Guatemala, where she is being tried for crimes including money laundering and illicit enrichment, denied U.S. prosecutors' charges of criminal association and conspiracy to traffic drugs.

She was arrested in 2015 along with former President Otto Perez in one of the biggest corruption scandals in Guatemala's history. She and Perez have denied wrongdoing.

In spite of the extradition request, prosecutors in Guatemala said last week, Baldetti must first face justice in Guatemala before she can be put on trial in the United States.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.