August 31, 2018 / 7:03 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Guatemala says won't renew mandate of U.N. anti-corruption body

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on Friday his government had decided not to renew the mandate of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), a U.N.-backed anti-corruption body that has targeted him and his predecessor.

FILE PHOTO: Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales gestures as he speaks during the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Guatemala in Jerusalem, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

“We have officially notified the Secretary General of the United Nations that we will not renew the mandate of the CICIG,” Morales told a news conference.

Morales has had a tumultuous relationship with the CICIG, which attempted to have him impeached for alleged corruption.

His predecessor as Guatemalan president, Otto Perez, was removed from office due to a graft probe led by the CICIG, and is still in prison while on trial.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dave Graham

