FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 8, 2018 / 3:17 AM / in 23 minutes

Jailed ex-Guatemalan president receives medical attention for 'cardiac problem'

Sofia Menchu

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Jailed former Guatemalan president Otto Perez was receiving medical attention, the spokesman for the Central American nation’s prison system said on Tuesday, after he suffered what his lawyer described was a “cardiac problem.”

FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's former President Otto Perez speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Matamoros Army Base, in Guatemala City, Guatemala October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez/File Photo

“The family called me to tell me that General Perez Molina had a cardiac problem. I do not know the severity,” the ex-president’s defense lawyer Cesar Calderon told Reuters.

“I do not know what happened to him or how he is ... Since it is an emergency, his transfer to a hospital was requested,” said Calderon, of the politician who previously served in the army.

Local media said Perez, who is currently behind bars awaiting trial on graft charges uncovered by the U.N.-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), had suffered a heart attack.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.