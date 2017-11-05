FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moderate quake shakes buildings in Guatemala, no reports of damage
November 5, 2017 / 3:35 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Moderate quake shakes buildings in Guatemala, no reports of damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - An earthquake in southwestern Guatemala on Saturday shook buildings in the capital, Guatemala City, though there were no immediate reports of damage, emergency services said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor was measured at a magnitude of 5.1 and struck 13 kilometers (8 miles) south-southwest of the city of Retalhuleu at a depth of 77.1 kilometers (47.9 miles).

Guatemala’s disaster agency Conred said there were no immediate reports of damage from the quake.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
