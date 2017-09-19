Guinean bauxite miner CBG operations halted by protests

CONAKRY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Guinean bauxite miner CBG’s operations were halted again on Tuesday by protests in the town of Kamsar having restarted a day earlier, a company official and a source at the state agency for mining infrastructure said.

Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinee (CBG) is 49 percent owned by the Guinean state and the remainder by Alcoa, Rio Tinto Alcan and Dadco. It produces around 15 million tonnes of bauxite per year. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Joe Bavier and Louise Heavens)