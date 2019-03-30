Gulf Bank reassures stakeholders, customers after a service disruption

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Gulf Bank sought to reassure stakeholders after a service disruption to its network that it said could lead to losses for the bank of up to 2.8 million Kuwaiti dinars ($9.22 million), the bank said on its Twitter account on Saturday.

“Based on our current assessment, this service disruption may result in a maximum potential loss to the bank of 2.8 million dinars. To give all our stakeholders comfort, this amounts to only 0.4 percent of our capital”, it said .

The bank reassured customers that the disruption did not affect customers accounts.

($1 = 0.3037 Kuwaiti dinars)