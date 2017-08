DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain will allow Qatari planes to use air corridors in emergencies, the Saudi state news agency SPA said on Sunday.

"Nine corridors have been identified including one in international air space over the Mediterranean sea that will be monitored by the Egyptian authorities," SPA reported, citing a statement from the Saudi aviation authority. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)