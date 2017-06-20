FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Qatar says news agency hacking linked to states boycotting Doha
June 20, 2017 / 7:46 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar says news agency hacking linked to states boycotting Doha

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 20 (Reuters) - Qatar's attorney general said on Tuesday his country has evidence that the hacking of Qatar's state news agency was linked to countries that have severed ties with Doha.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates cut their ties with Doha over comments allegedly made by the emir and posted briefly on the Qatar News Agency's website on May 23 which Doha said had been hacked.

"Qatar has evidence that certain iPhones originating from countries laying siege to Qatar were used in the hack," the Qatari Attorney General Ali Bin Fetais al-Marri told reporters in Doha. He did not name the countries. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Sami Aboudi)

