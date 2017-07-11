FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Egypt says Arab foreign ministers boycotting Qatar to meet Tillerson on Wednesday
July 11, 2017 / 12:39 PM / a month ago

Egypt says Arab foreign ministers boycotting Qatar to meet Tillerson on Wednesday

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the four Arab states leading the boycott of Qatar will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Wednesday to discuss the crisis, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received an invitation from his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir to attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the four Arab states boycotting Qatar with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Jeddah tomorrow," the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain imposed sanctions on Qatar last month, accusing the tiny Gulf monarchy of financing extremist groups and allying with their rival Iran, which Doha denies. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht)

