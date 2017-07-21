FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's emir says ready to talk but 'sovereignty must be respected'
July 21, 2017 / 7:43 PM / 19 days ago

Qatar's emir says ready to talk but 'sovereignty must be respected'

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's ruling emir said on Friday he was ready for dialogue but any solution to the Gulf crisis must respect Qatar's sovereignty.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also said in a televised speech that he valued Kuwait's mediation and the support of other countries for the efforts, including the United States, Turkey and Germany.

He also criticised the closure of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and expressed solidarity with Palestinian people.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, Editing by Sylvia Westall

