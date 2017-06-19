FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatari foreign minister to go to Washington to discuss Gulf rift, impact on terrorism fight
#World News
June 19, 2017

Qatari foreign minister to go to Washington to discuss Gulf rift, impact on terrorism fight

FILE PHOTO: Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, April 15, 2017.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Monday that he plans to travel to the United States next week to discuss the impact of a rift with Gulf Arab states on its economy and on the fight against terrorism.

Sheikh Mohammed also told journalists in Doha that Qatar was ready to engage in a dialogue with other Gulf parties to resolve the crisis based on clear principles and that Doha still believed a solution was possible through Kuwaiti mediation.

Reporting by Tom Finn, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Larry Kimng

