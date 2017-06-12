FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Qatar says backs Kuwait mediation efforts over rift with Arab states
#World News
June 12, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar says backs Kuwait mediation efforts over rift with Arab states

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Qatar supports Kuwait's mediation efforts to end a rift with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states and is ready to engage in talks that conform with international law, its foreign minister said on Monday.

"We in Qatar are prepared to engage in dialogue positively, but in accordance with the international norms and standards that govern any dialogue as per international law," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told a news conference in Paris.

The minister said Qatar "still had no clue" why Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties a week ago.

They have accused Doha of backing terrorist groups and close ties with Iran, something the minister denied categorically.

Reporting by Jojn Irish; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alison Williams

