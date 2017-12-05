FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trophy assets such as Volkswagen, Shard, Harrods profitable, Qatar says
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 2 days ago

Trophy assets such as Volkswagen, Shard, Harrods profitable, Qatar says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Trophy assets held by the Qatar Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, are providing it with great returns, Finance Minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi told a business conference on Tuesday.

He mentioned the QIA’s stake in Volkswagen, London’s Shard skyscraper and the Harrods department store as examples.

The QIA has been using some of its money to support Qatari banks and the economy this year in the wake of sanctions imposed on Doha by other Arab states. This has caused speculation that it could sell some assets to raise cash.

But Emadi said the QIA had been mandated to invest Qatar’s surplus money in long-term assets and would stay engaged in international markets. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.