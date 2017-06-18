Qatar Petroleum CEO says gas won't be cut to UAE - Al Jazeera

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Qatar will not cut off gas to the United Arab Emirates despite a diplomatic dispute and a "force majeure" clause, the chief executive of Qatar Petroleum told Al Jazeera network.

CEO Saad al-Kaabi was speaking in an interview with the Doha-based channel, which carried the comments on its official Arabic Twitter account on Sunday.

The Dolphin gas pipeline links Qatar's giant North Field with the UAE and Oman and pumps around 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day to the UAE. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Edmund Blair)