a month ago
Arab states not questioning Qatar's sovereignty, Germany's Gabriel says
July 3, 2017 / 4:49 PM / a month ago

Arab states not questioning Qatar's sovereignty, Germany's Gabriel says

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 3 (Reuters) - The stand-off between the tiny Gulf state of Qatar and its Arab neighbours would best be solved by an agreement across the region to prevent the financing of "terrorism", German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said.

Gabriel, speaking at a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir during a tour of the Gulf region, added that he did not have the impression that other Arab states were questioning Qatar's sovereignty.

Four of Qatar's neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar last month, accusing it of supporting terrorism, charges Qatar denies, and demanding that it shutter its Al Jazeera TV station and expel Turkish troops stationed there. (Reporting By Sabine Siebold; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

