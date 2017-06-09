FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Germany urges Iran to avoid any moves to exacerbate tensions in Gulf
June 9, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 2 months ago

Germany urges Iran to avoid any moves to exacerbate tensions in Gulf

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German government spokesman on Friday urged Iran to avoid any actions that could further exacerbate tensions in the Gulf after key Arab states cut off ties with Qatar, and underscored Germany's opposition to any state funding of militant groups.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Gulf states believed that Iran was playing a role behind the scenes in the conflict, but Tehran should not do anything to increase tensions.

"At any rate, it is important that nothing is done on the other side of the Gulf ... to pour oil on the fire. That is really the last thing that this region can use," Schaefer told a regular government news conference.

Schaefer said Germany would do all it could to promote a resumption of dialogue to resolve the crisis, but had no intention of becoming a key mediator despite meetings in recent days between German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

"We must all be in agreement, in words and actions, that in fact, support and financing for terrorism cannot be a tool of any government's policy," he said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin

