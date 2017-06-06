Saudi Arabia revokes license of Qatar Airways, offices to close

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has revoked the license of Qatar Airways and ordered its offices to to be closed within 48 hours, the regulatory body said said in a statement.

Any licenses granted to Qatar Airways employees would also be withdrawn, the statement said.

The move comes a day after GACA banned all Qatari planes from landing in the kingdom's airports, following the worst rift in years among the Gulf countries.