FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Al Jazeera TV says it is combatting hack, all entities operational -source
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
June 8, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 2 months ago

Al Jazeera TV says it is combatting hack, all entities operational -source

2 Min Read

The Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha, Qatar June 8, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon

DOHA (Reuters) - Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.

"There were attempts made on the cyber security of Al Jazeera but we are combatting them and currently all our entities are operational," said a senior employee who declined to be named.

Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states which accuse it of ties to terrorism, in a row that is endangering stability in the region.

Al Jazeera's English- and Arabic-language channels and its websites appeared to be still functioning on Thursday after the network tweeted it was "under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms".

A later tweet said Doha-based media platforms were undergoing "continual hacking attempts".

It was the third reported hack of Qatari organisations in the last 14 months.

Qatar said last month its state news agency had been hacked and false statements attributed to the country's ruler posted, helping ignite the current rift with other Arab states.

Last April Qatar National Bank, the largest lender in the Middle East and Africa by assets, suffered a security breach and data was posted online revealing the names and passwords of a large number of customers.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.