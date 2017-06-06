FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 8:01 PM / 2 months ago

Jordan downgrades diplomatic relations with Qatar

1 Min Read

AMMAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Jordan will downgrade its diplomatic representation with Qatar, it said on Tuesday, after examining the "cause of the crisis" between Doha and several other Arab states.

Jordan also revoked the license of Doha-based TV channel Al Jazeera, government spokesman Mohammad al Momani said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain said on Monday they would sever all ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

