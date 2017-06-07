FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Kuwait emir arrives in Doha, state new agency says, on Gulf mediation mission
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
June 7, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 2 months ago

Kuwait emir arrives in Doha, state new agency says, on Gulf mediation mission

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir arrived in Doha on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported, part of a mediation mission to try to heal a rift in the Western-allied Gulf Cooperation Council.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah travelled to the Qatari capital after visiting the United Arab Emirates, which along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain has severed ties with Qatar over its alleged support for Islamist militants and ties to Iran.

Sheikh Sabah visited Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to try to mend fences, but no details were released on his mission. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.