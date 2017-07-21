Qatar's emir says life normal in his country despite 'siege'

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's ruling emir said on Friday that life in his country was continuing as normal since four Arab states severed diplomatic and travel ties with it last month.

"As you know, life in Qatar life goes on normally," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said in a televised address to the Gulf Arab nation, his first since the June 5 rupturing of ties with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.