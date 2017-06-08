FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Emir won't go to Washington talks while Qatar "under blockade" -official
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
#World News
June 8, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 2 months ago

Emir won't go to Washington talks while Qatar "under blockade" -official

FILE PHOTO: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends the 25th Arab Summit in Kuwait City, March 25, 2014.Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's leader will not accept an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to attend mediation talks in Washington on a row in the region while the country remains cut off from its neighbours, a Qatari official said on Thursday.

"The emir has no plans to leave Qatar while the country is under a blockade," the official told Reuters, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar on Monday.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Ireland

