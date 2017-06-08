FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar: Gulf row threatens whole region, diplomacy only option
June 8, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar: Gulf row threatens whole region, diplomacy only option

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 8 (Reuters) - A dispute between Qatar and some Arab states is threatening the stability of the entire region, Qatar's foreign minister said on Thursday, adding diplomacy was still Doha's preferred option and there would never be a military solution to the problem.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters that Qatar had never experienced this type of hostility, even from an enemy country. He said there had been no change to Qatar's military deployment and no troops had been moved.

He was speaking after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries severed diplomatic ties with Doha on Monday and closed transport links. (Reporting by Tom Finn, writing by Sylvia Westall, editing by Sami Aboudi)

