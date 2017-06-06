FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 7:56 PM / 2 months ago

Morocco airline cancels flights via Doha to Arab states over Qatar dispute

1 Min Read

RABAT, June 6 (Reuters) - Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc cancelled flights via Doha to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Egypt after they severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, state news agency MAP and the airline's customer service said on Tuesday.

MAP said Royal Air Maroc flights via Doha to those countries could not be guaranteed, and the airline's customer service said flights would no longer be available.

Morocco has refrained from taking sides in moves to isolate Qatar, but some of those Gulf nations are its close allies. Morocco is a member of the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen against the Shi'ite Houthi militia. (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

