LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Swiss-based MSC will offer a new shipping service to Qatar from Oman, the world’s No.2 container shipping line said on Monday, a week after Gulf states imposed port and trade restrictions on Doha.

"MSC never stopped accepting bookings to Qatar as it investigated alternative routing options," the privately owned group said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by David Goodman)