Niger recalls ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab states

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.

Some African countries have cautiously come out in support of attempts to isolate Qatar.

Mauritania, an Arab League member, cut ties on Tuesday and central African oil producer Gabon condemned Qatar for failing "on counter-terrorism.".

Senegal has said it would recall its ambassador in Qatar and expressed its "active solidarity".

Mali, a majority Muslim country that has borne the brunt of Islamist militant activity in West Africa, put out a statement on Saturday that declined to take sides.

"The ... Republic of Mali calls on all parties to give priority to dialogue ... to resolve this dispute between Muslim brothers," it said.