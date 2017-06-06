FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 2 months ago

Norsk Hydro says may take "some time" to unblock Qatar aluminium exports

OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) - Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and its Qatalum joint venture face a difficult process in their bid to restart aluminium exports from Qatar, a Hydro spokesman said on Tuesday.

Exports of aluminium from Qatalum were blocked after top Arab nations on Monday broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar.

"There are several alternatives we are looking at and we will look at all possibilities," said the spokesman. "But this is complex and will take some time."

Norsk Hydro owns 50 percent in the plant. State-owned Qatar Petroleum owns the other half. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

