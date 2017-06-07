FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Tankers load Qatari crude along with UAE oil despite port ban - shipping data
June 7, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 2 months ago

Tankers load Qatari crude along with UAE oil despite port ban - shipping data

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Exports of Qatari crude have not been hindered by a port ban imposed by Arab allies as tankers are loading Qatari grades along with cargoes from the United Arab Emirate, shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon showed on Wednesday.

The very large crude carrier Apollo Dream, which can carry up to 2 million barrels of oil, loaded Abu Dhabi's Upper Zakum crude earlier on Wednesday after already taking a cargo of Qatar Marine onboard, the shipping data shows.

The Panamanian-flagged vessel, which is managed and chartered by Japanese refiner oil Idemitsu Kosan Co, loaded the Qatari grade at Halul Island on June 5-6, before heading to Zirku Island in Abu Dhabi to take on the Upper Zakum crude. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

