2 months ago
UAE postal group suspends services to Qatar - agency
#World News
June 8, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 2 months ago

UAE postal group suspends services to Qatar - agency

A sign of Qatar Airways is seen at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, June 7, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' national postal service, Emirates Post Group, has suspended all postal services to Qatar, state news agency WAM said on Thursday, after the Gulf state cut diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar earlier this week.

"Emirates Post Group has suspended postal services to Qatar from all of its postal offices in the UAE from 6th June, until further notice," the agency said, adding items in transit would be returned.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Writing by Sylvia Westall

