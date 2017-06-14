FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar National Bank sees no significant outflows of deposits, other funds
June 14, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar National Bank sees no significant outflows of deposits, other funds

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest lender in the Middle East and Africa, has seen no significant outflow of deposits since the diplomatic rift started between Qatar and other Gulf countries, it told Reuters on Wednesday.

It also had not seen any impact on its overall group operations from its business in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the bank said in emailed answers to questions.

The biggest diplomatic row in years among the rich states of the Gulf led to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt last week blacklisting a number of entities and the UAE central bank urging banks in the UAE to act with caution in dealing with six Qatari lenders, including QNB.

Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens

