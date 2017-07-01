FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin discusses Qatar dispute with Bahrain king - Kremlin
#World News
July 1, 2017 / 2:31 PM / a month ago

Putin discusses Qatar dispute with Bahrain king - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks over the phone with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan while he inspects the work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project aboard the Pioneering Spirit pipeline-laying ship in the Black Sea near Anapa, Russia, June 23, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin viaFiles

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the dispute between Qatar and several other Arab states with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa in a telephone call, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin stressed the need for direct dialogue between all governments involved in the dispute, which is exerting a negative influence on the Middle East, the Kremlin said.

Last month Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and travel links with Qatar, accusing it also of courting regional foe Iran.

Qatar denies the accusations.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Gareth Jones

