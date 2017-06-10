FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 10, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 2 months ago

Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Qatar on Saturday of its concern over Arab nations cutting ties with the Gulf state and called for talks to solve the crisis.

"As a matter of policy we do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries or their bilateral relations with each other. But it does not give us joy when relations between our partners deteriorate," Lavrov told Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at talks in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Moscow, Russia, June 8, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin/Files

The Arab world's biggest powers, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, severed diplomatic relations with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran.

Lavrov said Moscow was ready to act "with the consent and the interest of the parties involved" to help resolve the diplomatic row.

"We call for all contradictions to be resolved at the negotiation table through a mutually respectful dialogue," Lavrov said, adding Arab states should unite to effectively fight terrorism.

Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar was committed to solving the issue via a dialogue and that he considered the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf as the most appropriate format for such talks.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.