2 months ago
Saudi transport minister arrives in Montreal for Gulf airspace talks
June 15, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 2 months ago

Saudi transport minister arrives in Montreal for Gulf airspace talks

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's transport minister arrived in Montreal on Thursday for a meeting with Gulf state ministers called by a U.N. aviation agency following last week's decision by the Arab world's biggest powers to isolate Qatar.

Qatar had asked the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to intervene after its Gulf neighbors closed their airspace to Qatar flights..

The meeting was scheduled to start at 9:30 AM EST at ICAO's headquarters in Montreal. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Bernard Orr)

