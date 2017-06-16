Saudi foreign minister says working on list of Qatar "grievances"

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Friday that a list of grievances involving Qatar was being drawn up and would be made public soon.

Speaking to journalists in London, the minister, Adel al-Jubeir, said: "I would not call them demands. I would say it is a list of grievances that need to be addressed and that the Qataris need to fix.

"We are working on those with our Bahraini, Emirati and Egyptian partners in order to compile this list and present it to the Qataris, and I think it will be done fairly soon," he said. (Reporting by Karen Strohecker; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)