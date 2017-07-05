FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2017 / 3:37 PM / a month ago

After call with Trump, Egypt's Sisi says their views on the region 'in line'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi delivers a statement at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France November 26, 2014.Philippe Wojazer/Files

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke with U.S President Donald Trump in a telephone call about the dispute with Qatar, Sisi's office said on Wednesday.

"The visions of the two presidents on dealing with current regional crises were in line, especially when it comes to reaching political settlements which contribute to regional security and stability," Sisi's office said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain have imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of links to terrorism and being an ally of Iran, which Doha denies.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

