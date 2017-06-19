FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar hits out at neighbours as Arab rift enters third week
#World News
June 19, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 2 months ago

Qatar hits out at neighbours as Arab rift enters third week

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar hit out on Monday at four Arab nations for cutting diplomatic ties and transport links over Doha's alleged support for terrorism, accusing them of a "publicity stunt" aimed solely at attacking its image and reputation.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on June 5 in the worst diplomatic crisis in the region in years.

"The blockade has been ongoing for two weeks and the blockading nations have offered no formula for resolving the crisis," Sheikh Saif Bin Ahmed al-Thani, Director of Qatar's Government Communications Office, said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that our neighbors have chosen to invest their time and resources in a baseless propaganda campaign... The blockading nations are using terrorism as a publicity stunt."

The four countries accuse Qatar of fomenting instability in the Middle East, funding terrorism and cosying up to Shi'te power Iran, accusations that Qatar denies.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by William Maclean and John Stonestreet

